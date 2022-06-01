ANTHRAX Announce Multi-Format Release Of 40th Anniversary Livestream Concert; "Aftershock" Video Streaming

July 18, 2021 marked the 40th anniversary of thrash metal pioneers, Anthrax. The celebration began in May of last year and culminated on July 16/17 with a global Livestream event shot at the Los Angeles soundstage/studio The Den. For two-plus hours, Anthrax performed an extensive set of hits and deep cuts pulled from their vast catalog.

Today, Anthrax announces that the entire performance, plus never-before-seen rehearsal footage and Scott Ian’s New York City “walking tour,” pointing out the spots that played a role in Anthrax’s formation and history, will be released in North America on July 15 on Blu-Ray / CD / Digital (Megaforce). Anthrax XL will also have a European digital release on July 15 (Nuclear Blast), followed by a Blu-Ray release later this year.

Also today, Anthrax serves up a taste of the Anthrax XL celebration LiveStream with “Aftershock”, the Blu-Ray and CD's first single/video, that can be streamed here and viewed below.

“Forty years doesn’t feel like 40 years,” said drummer Charlie Benante. “Sometimes, I have to remind myself about how long this strange trip has been. I enjoy playing these songs, they’re such a huge part of my life, and I know for a lot of our fans, they play a big part in theirs as well.”

From the night of the Livestream, bassist Frank Bello recalled, “For me, each song was like reading through a scrapbook of my life and the band’s career. Specifically, ‘Madhouse,’ one of my first recordings with the band, and then to where we are now with 'Blood Eagle Wings.' What a great ride it’s been, I’m very grateful.”

"Even though we were performing in a studio with just the crew there, we played that set like we were in front of 50,000 screaming fans,” said vocalist Joey Belladonna. "I felt like we made a full-on connection with everyone watching from their homes or wherever, and that they connected with us. It was quite an intense experience.”

Currently, Anthrax is about six months into its 41st year, and the band - Belladonna, Ian, Bello, Benante, and guitarist Jon Donais - doesn’t quite have their 40th-anniversary in the rear-view mirror. Said Ian, “We had planned to do a big, 40th-anniversary world tour last year, but because of COVID, we couldn’t. So we’re doing our 40th-anniversary this year, our 41st. We’re starting in America in July, going out with Black Label Society and Hatebreed, and then we headline a UK and European tour this fall. We’re all really looking forward to being out on the road, playing shows and some deep cuts to celebrate our 40th with our fans.”

Pre-orders for Anthrax XL can be placed here.

Anthrax XL Blu-Ray / CD / Digital tracklisting:

"Time/Fight Em ’Til You Can’t"

"Madhouse"

"Caught In A Mosh"

"Metal Thrashing Mad"

"Got The Time"

"I Am The Law"

"Keep It In The Family"

"Lone Justice"

"The Devil You Know"

"Be All End All"

"Now It’s Dark"

"Antisocial"

"In The End"

"Medusa"

"Evil Twin"

"Indians"

"Skeletons In The Closet"

"Blood Eagle Wings"

"Bring The Noise"

"A.I.R."

"Among The Living"

"Aftershock" live video:

Credits:

Anthrax:

Scott Ian - guitars

Charlie Benante - drums

Frank Bello - bass

Joey Belladonna - vocals

Jon Donais - guitars

- Produced by Jack Bennett, Mike Monterulo, Anthrax

- Directed by Jack Bennett

- Mixed by Jay Ruston

- Running time: 2h 5m 34s

(Photo - Travis Shinn)