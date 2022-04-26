ANTHRAX, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, HATEBREED, AT THE GATES Among Acts Confirmed For Tattoo The Earth Festival

MassConcerts and tour founder Scott Alderman announce the triumphant return of Tattoo The Earth.

Featuring Anthrax, Black Label Society, Hatebreed, At The Gates, Municipal Waste, Enforced, and many more to be announced, Tattoo The Earth will take place at The Palladium Outdoors on Saturday, August 27. VIP packages will be available here.

Tattoo The Earth will feature two stages of live music, a tattoo village hosted by Zaza Ink — one of the leading tattoo shops in Massachusetts — and a festival village, which will include piercing, body painting, art events, contests, and more. Food trucks and a Bacon & Bourbon tent will also be on site.

The original tour (featuring Slayer, Slipknot, Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, Sevendust, Hatebreed, and Sepultura, among others) had quite the history. It ran through the summer of 2000 and was somewhere between a kick-in-the-balls to the establishment — both society and the music agency business — and a trainwreck. It stayed on course and played fairgrounds, racetracks, and even Giants Stadium in New Jersey, joining forces with a Metallica gig. The Massachusetts play at Suffolks Downs racetrack in Boston was one of the highlights, both musically and attendance-wise, with over 12,000 tickets sold. Even though tattooing was ironically illegal in Massachusetts, the show happened, but was subsequently "banned from Boston for life," due to neighborhood complaints of foul language.

Over 20 years later, tattooing has long since been legalized in the state, and both that and metal are firmly embedded in popular culture.

Tattoo The Earth 2022 will play one show only at The Palladium Outdoors in Worcester on Saturday, August 27.

Pre-sale tickets with code "TTE2022" go onsale on Wednesday, April 27 at 10 AM, ET. Go here. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 29 at 10 AM, ET here.

"When I wrote Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo The Earth Tour, I never imagined it would bring the show back to life," says Tattoo The Earth founder Scott Alderman. "Doing the show with the original promoter, Mass Concerts, and having Hatebreed on the bill, who were one of the 2000 tour breakout bands, is going to make for an amazing event."

John Peters of MassConcerts furthers, "In 2001, I met Scott Alderman through my production manager and this led to us promoting the Massachusetts date on the tour. A chance find in my spam folder two months ago, of an email promoting Scott's new book Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tatto the Earth Tour, led to us re-connecting and deciding to present a one-off festival in Worcester."