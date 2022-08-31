ANTHRAX Cancel European Leg Of Upcoming Tour - "We Will However Be Coming To The UK As Scheduled"

Anthrax have released the following statement in regards to their upcoming tour:

"Sadly due to ongoing logistical issues and 2022 costs that are out of our control, we have no other option but to cancel the European leg of our upcoming 2022 tour. We will however be coming to the UK as scheduled. Tickets can be refunded at point of purchase."



On July 15, Anthrax XL, Anthrax’s 40th-anniversary livestream concert was released. The title is now available on Blu-ray, CD, and digitally. Order your copy here.

Anthrax XL Blu-Ray / CD / Digital tracklisting:

"Time/Fight Em ’Til You Can’t"

"Madhouse"

"Caught In A Mosh"

"Metal Thrashing Mad"

"Got The Time"

"I Am The Law"

"Keep It In The Family"

"Lone Justice"

"The Devil You Know"

"Be All End All"

"Now It’s Dark"

"Antisocial"

"In The End"

"Medusa"

"Evil Twin"

"Indians"

"Skeletons In The Closet"

"Blood Eagle Wings"

"Bring The Noise"

"A.I.R."

"Among The Living"

(Photo - Travis Shinn)