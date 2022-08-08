ANTHRAX Cancel Tonight's Show In Dallas "Due To A Medical Concern"

Anthrax were supposed to headline the Southside Ballroom in Dallas, Texas tonight, August 8th, as part of their 40th Anniversary Tour with Black Label Society and Hatebreed. Unfortunately, "due to a medical concern," Anthrax could not take the stage, and issued the following statement:

“We are sorry to let you know that due to a medical concern, Anthrax have to cancel tonight’s show in Dallas. Black Label Society and Hatebreed are still performing tonight, come and rock out with them! Refunds are available until box office closes at (9 p.m.).”

“We’ve waited so long to be able to celebrate our 40th anniversary,” said Scott Ian, “and are so disappointed that we won’t be able to do so tonight - frankly, it blows. Thank you for your support and understanding, and stay safe.”

Remaining dates on the Anthrax / Black Label Society / Hatebreed tour are as listed:

August

9 - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX

11 - The Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

12 - House Of Blues - Orlando, FL - SOLD OUT

13 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC - SOLD OUT

15 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

16 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

18 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

19 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY

20 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

22 - StageAE Outside - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - History - Toronto, ON

24 - Amphitheatre Cogeco - Trois Riviere/Montreal, QC

26 - Coney Island Amphitheater - Brooklyn, NY

28 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

(Photo - Andy Buchanan)