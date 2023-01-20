ANTHRAX – CHARLIE BENANTE To Miss The “Next Few Shows” Due To “Minor Procedure”

Anthrax’s 40th anniversary tour with Black Label Society and Exodus began on January 17 in Boise, but after the first few shows Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante is leaving the tour for a “minor procedure.”

The band says in a statement: “Our man who beats the beat - Charlie Benante - has stepped away from the tour for a few days to have a minor procedure done and will not be at the next few shows. Never fear, the formidable Derek Roddy is filling in while Charlie is away - and no worries, Charlie will be back soon. In the meantime, the metal is still heavy and the show must go on. We’ll see you there!”

Catch Anthrax, Black Label Society and Exodus live at the following shows:

January

21 - Penticton, BC - So. Okanagan Events Ctr.

22 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Events Centre

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

25 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

27 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

28 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

29 - Chicago, IL - Radius

31 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

February

2 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

3 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

4 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center

5 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

7 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

8 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory at The District

10 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center + Arena

11 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

13 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral Theater

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

15 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

17 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

18 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

(Anthrax photos by Andy Buchanan and Ignacio Galvez)