ANTHRAX – Creative Lineup Announced For Among The Living Graphic Novel

Last fall, the announcement of the upcoming graphic novel inspired by Anthrax’s landmark 1987 album dominated the news cycle across the music and pop culture landscape. The Among The Living graphic novel pulls together a who's who of names from around comics and music for a track-by-track storyline inspired by one of heavy metal's most iconic albums, with the full creative lineup announced today.

An anthology narrated by longtime mascot "The Not Man" newly designed by Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and written by Jimmy Palmiotti (Harley Quinn, Blondie: Against the Odds) and illustrated by classic Aliens artist Nelson;Among the Living unites bandmembers Joey Belladonna, Frank Bello, Charlie Benante, and Scott Ian, with writers, artists, and other rock legends in a tribute to their landmark 1987 album, featuring covers by JG Jones, Eric Powell, and a preorder variant from Charlie Benante.

As previously announced, Scott Ian will contribute an original story inspired by the fan favorite anthem "I Am the Law," featuring the legendary comic book antihero Judge Dredd, in partnership with 2000 AD. This will make official the decades long connection between the character and the band, rewarding comic book fans and metalheads alike, and features art by longtime Dredd artist Chris Weston.

The full lineup can be found below:

1- Among The Living

Writer:

Brian Posehn

Artist: Scott Koblish

2- Caught In A Mosh

Writer: Gerard and Mike Way

Artist: Darick Robertson

3- I Am The Law (featuring Judge Dredd)

Writer: Scott Ian

Artist: Chris Weston

4- N.F.L.

Writer: Rick Remender and Joe Trohman

Artist: Roland Boschi

5- A Skeleton In The Closet

Writer: Corey Taylor

Artist: Mann House

6- Indians

Writer: Grant Morrison

Artist: Freddie Williams II

7- One World

Writer: Frank Bello

Artist: Andy Belanger

8- A.D.I./Horror Of It All

Writer: Brian Azzarello

Artist: Dave Johnson

9- Imitation Of Life

Writer: Rob Zombie

Artist: Erik Rodriguez

Anthrax's landmark 1987 album influenced an entire generation of metalhead, cementing the New York band's place in the Big 4 of Thrash alongside Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth. It's the first in a string of certified Gold and Platinum Anthrax albums amounting to millions of records sold in North America alone.

To celebrate today's news, Z2 has partnered with ESP guitars to giveaway a stage-played Among The Living bass (1/200 produced) signed by Frank Bello himself. Additionally, Z2 will throw in the Super Deluxe graphic novel package from Z2 Comics. The Super Deluxe graphic novel package includes oversized hardcover graphic novel, slipcase featuring Greg Nicotero's zombie "Not Man," exclusive vinyl picture disc, limited edition "Not Man" NECA Madball toy, limited edition "Not Man" t-shirt, five Among The Living-inspired lithographs, and exclusive Among The Living Gold Record Plaque custom-monogrammed with your name.

Additionally, Z2 and Anthrax premier the first new art from the project, illustrated by Erik Rodriguez and Steve Chanks. These pages are from the Rob-Zombie-written chapter inspired by the song "Imitation of Life".

All editions of the are available to order directly from Z2's website now, with Charlie Benante's Judge Dredd variant exclusive to preorders of the standard edition.