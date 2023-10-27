ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Guests On New Episode Of "Funko Fun Chat"; Video

Funko has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Hocus Pocus, Chucky and An American Tale come from the creative mind of David Kirschner. Laura Bailey voices Superman’s Lois Lane, Dragon Ball’s Kid Trunks, and Infamous Second Son’s Fetch. Charlie Benante is not only the drummer for Anthrax, he’s also a Funko fan and art enthusiast, especially comic book art. Enjoy the chat. (Interviews filmed prior to the SAG/AFTRA strike.)"