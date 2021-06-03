ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE - "Oh My God, KISS Consumed My Days!"

In a new interview with Robert Cavuoto for Metal-Rules.com, Anthrax’s Charlie Benante talks about his new solo project Silver Linings, reveals hints at what fans can expect from the new Anthrax, album, and his passion for KISS. Read an excerpt below:

Robert Cavuoto: Like me, you grew up in the ’70s when KISS exploded. What memories you have about that time in your life and the effects of KISS on you?

Charlie Benante: "Oh my God, KISS consumed my days! My walls were plastered with their pictures and posters. Everything was KISS, KISS, KISS! They had something that just grabbed me. I’m not sure if it was my love of horror movies and music. It was like the greatest marriage. The character that Gene Simmons developed was very horrific, and his movement on stage was identifiable from breathing fire to spitting blood. I was like, “I’m in!” I love everything about them and loved all the members equally because they each had a character that was hard for me to turn away."

Robert Cavuoto: Do you have a favorite era of KISS? Mine was 1979 during Dynasty as it was the first time I saw them live at Madison Square Garden.

Charlie Benante: "My favorite era probably goes from 1975-1978. I really didn’t like the Dynasty record; I was getting out of it at that point. My favorite album is Rock And Roll Over and love side four of Alive 2. I wish they continued in that direction for the next record instead of Dynasty."

Silver Linings is available now via Megaforce Records. The album includes 14 tracks that feature an all-star cast of "who's who" in the thrash, metal, and rock worlds, with all cuts culled from Benante's acclaimed 'Quarantine Jam Video Series'.

Tracklisting:

"City Of Blinding Lights" / U2 - Frank Bello, Mark Osegueda, Charlie Benante

"Chloe Dancer / Crown Of Horns" / Mother Love Bone - Mark Menghi, Mark Osegueda, Charlie Benante

"Teardrop" / Massive Attack - Carla Harvey, Ra Diaz, Charlie Benante

"Run DMC" / Run DMC - DMC, Rob Caggiano, Ra Diaz, Charlie Benante

"Rhiannon" / Fleetwood Mac - Mark Menghi, Jennifer Cella, Randy McStine, Charlie Benante

"Yer So Bad" / Tom Petty - Carla Harvey, Ra Diaz, Charlie Benante

"Transylvania" / Iron Maiden - Snake Sabo, Frank Bello, Jon Donias, Charlie Benante

"Presto Vivace" / U.K. - Ra Diaz, Alex Skolnick, Jordan Rudess, Charlie Benante

"Bad Guy" / Billie Eilish - Ra Diaz, Charlie Benante

"Jimmy James" / The Beastie Boys - Ra Diaz, Charlie Benante

"All The Way" / KISS - PJ Farley, Joe McGinness, John 5, Charlie Benante

"Mr Speed" / KISS - Joe McGinness, PJ Farley, Charlie Benante

"Public Image" / Public Image - Hank Von Hell, Dave Brownsound, Jason "Cone" McCaslin, Charlie Benante

"Funny Vibe" / Living Color - Ra Diaz, Corey Glover, Henry Flury, Charlie Benante

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)