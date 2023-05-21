ANTHRAX - Drummer DEREK RODDY To Fill-In For CHARLIE BENANTE At Milwaukee Metal Fest

Anthrax is scheduled to play a one-off show, headlining the 2023 edition of The Milwaukee Metal Fest, on Saturday, May 27th at The Rave / Eagles Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

However, Pantera - which features Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante behind the kit, in place of the dearly departed Vinnie Paul - are playing Sofia, Bulgaria on May 26th, and Bucharest, Romania on May 27th.

Earlier today, May 21st, drummer Derek Roddy (Hate Eternal, Nile) took to social media with what seemed to be an inconspicuous question: "Who will I see in Milwaukee next weekend?

Anyone attending/playing?"

When asked, "Who are you attending/playing with?" Derek replied, "Anthrax."

Neither Anthrax, Charlie Benante, or The Milwaukee Metal Fest have issued a statement.

Earlier this year, Anthrax was on tour with Black Label Society and Exodus, but after the first few shows, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante left the tour for a “minor procedure.”

Anthrax said in a statement: “Our man who beats the beat - Charlie Benante - has stepped away from the tour for a few days to have a minor procedure done and will not be at the next few shows. Never fear, the formidable Derek Roddy (Hate Eternal, Nile) is filling in while Charlie is away - and no worries, Charlie will be back soon. In the meantime, the metal is still heavy and the show must go on. We’ll see you there!”

Fan-filmed video of Roddy playing with Anthrax on January 20th at the PNE Forum in Vancouver, BC can be viewed below.