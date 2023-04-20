ANTHRAX - "Due To A Series Of Logistical And Scheduling Issues, We Won’t Be Able To Make It To Europe This Summer"

Anthrax have apparently canceled their 2023 European festival appearances.

Organizers of Slovenia's MetalDays festival posted the following: "All European dates of Anthrax's summer tour have been cancelled. We will do our best to fill their position as soon as possible, but it may be difficult at this time."

Official band statement: "Due to a series of logistical and scheduling issues, we won’t be able to make it to Europe this summer for the festivals we were set to perform at. We’re really disappointed about this, and want you to know that a solid - and overdue - European tour is a priority for us. Lots of exciting things are in the pipeline, so stay tuned."

MetalDays added: "Please welcome Elaine and Dear Mother to the MetalDays 2023 lineup. Two extremely interesting bands that will surely amaze you with their performances."

Wacken Open Air organizers posted: "We sadly must announce today that the mighty Anthrax won’t make it to Europe and hence also not to the Holy Ground due to logistics. Sure you know that WOA and Anthrax have a long-lasting friendship, so you can be certain that they will be back on stage before you know it! As we did not want to leave you with one less highlight, we managed to find a well worthy replacement. They are also no stranger to the Wacken crowd and can’t wait to bring their Power Metal back on the field. Swedish Vikings HammerFall will be back for a huge show that will also feed those motto-hungry souls of you. Up the Horns - Let’s give them a warm welcome on our bill!"

Organizers of Czech Republic's Brutal Assault festival shared: "Anthrax are unfortunately cancelling their entire summer European tour! It will be difficult to find a suitable replacement at this time, but we will try to fill their place as best we can!"

Belgium's Alcatraz festival revealed: "We regret to inform you that Anthrax have just announced the cancellation of their summer tour. Sadly, enough that also means they won't be performing at #alcatrazopenair next August. 😔 Take it from us, we are just as disappointed and frustrated as you because as organizers such things are completely beyond our control. As you know, we work hard all year to put together an excellent line-up and that means that any replacement would have to appeal to the imagination of all you thrash maniacs out there. So, we made some calls and we are stoked to tell you that Bay Area thrash legends Forbidden have agreed to perform a one-off show at Alcatraz after a hiatus of more than a decade! The band that unleashed several thrash classics three decades ago including such slabs as 'Forbidden Evil' and 'Twisted into Form' are chomping at the bit to hit the stage for the first time since 2012. See you there!









Back on April 3, it was announced that Anthrax would be heading into the studio "in two weeks time" to begin recordings for their long-awaited follow-up to 2016's For All Kings album, expected in 2024.

Drummer Charlie Benante shared the news during an interview with Robert Cavuoto for Metal-Rules.com. He and Butcher Babies' Carla Harvey were speaking to Cavuoto, about their upcoming "Charla-Palooza" event, and you can watch the video below, and stay tuned for updates from Anthrax.