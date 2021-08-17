ANTHRAX Extends 40th Anniversary Celebrations With 28-Date European Tour; MUNICIPAL WASTE To Support; Video Trailer

Still celebrating its 40-year tenure as one of music's premier thrash metal bands, Anthrax announces its first European tour since the summer of 2019. Kicking off on September 27, 2022 in Birmingham, England, the band will play 28 dates in 16 countries, wrapping up in Zurich, Switzerland on November 5. Crossover thrash band Municipal Waste will support on all dates.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 20 at 10 AM, BST, 11 AM, CET; go to anthrax.com for all purchasing information. Watch a video trailer below.

"It sure has been a long time since we rock ’n’ rolled in the UK and Europe,” said Anthrax’s Charlie Benante, "but we’re coming back soon to bring the noise to all of you guys. Being that we can’t get over there until 2022, we’re going to make sure that every show will be an eventful one. We won’t just be playing four decades of songs to celebrate our ongoing 40th anniversary - hey, we’ll be giving YOU some history! - but we just might have some brand new ones for you as well. Can’t wait to see all your happy, smiling faces!!!"

On this tour, fans can expect Anthrax - Joey Belladonna/vocals, Scott Ian/rhythm guitar, Frank Bello/bass, Charlie Benante/drums, and Jon Donais/guitar - to draw from all four decades - fan favorite and deep cuts - for their nightly setlist.

"There's just something special about Europe," said Belladonna. "Our fans there have always had a full-fledged excitement about our shows, and I enjoy performing more than anyone can imagine, so we're really looking forward to this tour."

Dates:

September

27 - 02 Academy - Birmingham, UK

29 - Academy - Manchester, UK

30 - 02 Academy - Glasgow, UK

October

1 - 02 City Hall - Newcastle, UK

3 - 02 Academy - Leeds, UK

4 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

6 - 02 Academy - Bristol, UK

8 - Brixton Academy - London, UK

10 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

11 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

13 - Bataclan - Paris, France

14 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany

15 - Werk 2 - Leipzig, Germany

17 - Vega Main Hall - Copenhagen, Denmark

18 - Tradgarn - Gothenburg, Sweden

19 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden

21 - Tullisali - Oulu, Finland

22 - Logomo - Turku, Finland

23 - Kultuurikatel - Talinn, Estonia

25 - Stodola - Warsaw, Poland

26 - Batschapp - Frankfurt, Germany

27 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

29 - Sono - Brno, Czech Republic

31 - Babra Negra - Budapest, Hungary

November

1 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia

2 - Arena - Vienna, Austria

4 - Alcatraz - Milan, Italy

5 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland



(Photo - Andy Buchanan)