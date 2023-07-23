ANTHRAX Frontman JOEY BELLADONNA Featured In Career-Spanning Interview With Drum Legend KENNY ARONOFF (Video)

In the latest episode of The Kenny Aronoff Sessions, drum legend Kenny Aronoff is joined by the legendary Joey Belladonna. Perhaps best known as the iconic frontman for the masters of thrash metal, Anthrax, Joey is a six-time Grammy nominee, has played with a veritable who’s who of metal music, is equally talented in virtually any genre, and even has some acting roles to his credit. Joey talks about his remarkable journey, from his diverse heritage as part Italian American and part Native American, through his pivotal moments with the mighty Anthrax, to the various projects he continues to pursue to this very day.

Along the way, Joey reveals the unique blend of influences that have shaped his musical style, and offers insights into the evolution of metal music, how technology has revolutionized the recording process, and the changing trends in music styles and vocal techniques over the years. He also shares anecdotes from his illustrious career such as performing at iconic venues like Yankee Stadium and Madison Square Garden, and unforgettable encounters with renowned musicians such as Ronnie James Dio and Iron Maiden.

Together, he and Kenny draw parallels between their experiences in sports and their musical endeavors, share tales of life on the road, and showcase the unwavering determination and spirit that have propelled them to such great heights. They also reflect upon the significance of staying relevant in the music industry while constantly pushing creative boundaries and maintaining a deep connection with the audience. As you listen in today, what becomes abundantly clear is that the legacy of Joey Belladonna lies not only in his profound impact upon the world of rock music, but also in the fact that, as Kenny notes, “he's kind, he's humble, he's a wonderful man.”

Belladonna's long running Journey tribute band, now known as Beyond Frontiers, has announced four shows for California this August. They are as follows:

August

22 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

24 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a GoGo

25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Casino

26 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

Check out 2022 footage of the band performing the Journey hit "Don't Stop Believin'" below.