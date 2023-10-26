ANTHRAX Frontman JOEY BELLADONNA To Sing National Anthem At Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Denver Broncos Football Game This Sunday

Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna has checked in with the following update:

"I will be singing the national anthem at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game in Denver this Sunday (October 29th). Watch for me on the field and maybe Taylor Swift will be there!"

Belladonna's long running Journey tribute band, Beyond Frontiers, announced a new run of tour dates through October and November. Their remaining tour dates are listed below, and tickets are available here.

Tour dates:

November

17 - Pompano Beach, FL - Piper’s

18 - Clearwater, FL - Bert’s Bike Fest

19 - Cocoa Beach, FL - Area 142