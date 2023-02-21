ANTHRAX Frontman JOEY BELLADONNA Weighs In On Vocalists Lip-Syncing At Live Shows - "I Can't Get Down With That; All The Bands That I've Loved, It Was All Real"

In a new Cameo video clip recorded for Syncin' Stanley's YouTube channel, Anthrax frontman, Joey Belladonna weighed in on the growing controversy of bands using pre-recorded tracks, including vocals, during live shows.

Belladonna: "I can't get down with all that. I'd just as soon cancel or just not be out there at all. But as far as maybe some keyboards and a clean guitar or a synth part, if you only have one hand to do one part and you want something just in the back… I like filling up the space, that kind of stuff. But the main singer? Ooh, that's tough. It's hard for me to judge. We all have our opinions and stuff. You can just choose not to be there as a band and you can choose not to be there as a fan.

There's nothing like people just getting together and jamming in a room, and it sounds great, and everybody's doing it, and there's nothing there but them. That's the bottom line with our stuff. I worked a hell of a lot of years trying to get to that point; to mail it all in, what is that, really? All the bands that I've loved, it was all real. It was all genuine."

Canada 's The Metal Voice recently spoke to Belladonna, as well as his wife and partner Krista Belladonna. Joey spoke about his Journey tribute band, Beyond Frontiers, as well as some key historic moments in Anthrax over the years. Watch below.

When asked his opinion on when Anthrax first started integrating rap into their songs, "I'm The Man" and "Bring The Noise", Belladonna reveals: "I had no clue what was going on. I remember walking in the room and there was kind of a heated moment about certain things about that, and when I heard them working on it I thought I walked into the wrong room. I honestly did, I had no idea what was going on. I mean obviously these things move and they go and they do whatever they need to do and I'm I'm happy to be a part of all of it. I had the experience and it has been great. I love playing drums on some of the stuff and I love jamming with Public Enemy. I love listening to their stories about how they come together and play. It's super cool and you can't you can't deny the fans having so much fun with that stuff. "