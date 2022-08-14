ANTHRAX - Guitarist PAUL CROOK Reveals He Served As Understudy On Current Tour

Guitarist Paul Crook (Sebastian Bach, Meat Loaf) - who played with Anthrax from 1995 to 2001, appearing on the albums Stomp 442, and Volume 8: The Threat Is Real; although he never became an official member - took to social media earlier today, August 14th, with the following admission:

"I feel ok talking about this now…

Back in early June, Anthrax asked me if I’d be willing to understudy Scott Ian , Frank Bello & Jonathan M Donais in the event one of them were unable to perform on their summer tour with Black Label Society.

A lot of tours / shows are getting canceled due to the obvious, I feel the understudy thing is going to become commonplace.

The guys had a health issue that began in Texas… I joined the tour in Atlanta shortly after.

That said, Anthrax is firing on all cylinders. The show is incredible. I’m heading home."

Catch Anthrax live with Black Label Society and Hatebreed at the following shows:

August

15 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

16 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

18 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

19 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY

20 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

22 - StageAE Outside - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - History - Toronto, ON

24 - Amphitheatre Cogeco - Trois Riviere/Montreal, QC

26 - Coney Island Amphitheater - Brooklyn, NY

28 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA