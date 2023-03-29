ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN Presents His Signature KVX King V Model; Video

Jackson Guitars has released the video below, introducing the all-new Jackson Scott Ian Signature King V.

Ffinished in an eye-popping transparent green burst - affectionately nicknamed the "Baldini Burst" inspired by his late friend Dimebag Darrell's iconic green guitar finishes. Now with a Floyd Rose Special double-locking bridge, so you can dive bomb for days.

See all the specs, and get further details, here.