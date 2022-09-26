ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN Says It Was "One Of The Best Weeks Of My Life" Being On Married With Children

In a new interview with Louder Sound, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian is asked to share his best memory of the band's guest appearance on an episode of the groundbreaking TV sitcom, Married With Children, a show that happened to be a favourite of all the Anthrax members. The episode was entitled "My Dinner with Anthrax," and the band spent a week with the Bundy family at the iconic Sunset-Gower Studios in the heart of Hollywood, learning their lines, rehearsing and shooting the episode.

Says Scott Ian: "“That was one of the best weeks of my life! It was so far outside of our normal day-to-day activities as a bunch of dudes in a thrash band. Originally there was a scene where Christina Applegate’s character, Kelly Bundy, was going to grab my hand and walk me upstairs to the bedroom, to have her way! All of my friends watched Married With Children, so that was high fives for life, right there! But when we get to doing the show, suddenly that part’s not in the script. Apparently Christina came into the office after rehearsals and said, ‘Hey guys, I’d really like to change this part. I know my character’s a slut, but she’s not that much of a slut!’”

Read more at Louder Sound.