ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN Streaming Blood & Guts Season 1, Episode 1; Video

Anthrax guitarist, Scott Ian, recently announced, "all 4 seasons of Blood & Guts and Bloodworks are coming to my YouTube channel. See me get killed in all kinds of fantastic ways! Over and over!"

Blood & Guts Season 1, Episode 1 is now available for streaming below.

Says Scott: "Hey fiends! Kicking off the best month of the year with season one episode one of Blood & Guts featuring my friend - effects master and absolute legend Greg Nicotero! Greg takes us behind the curtain at KNB EFX and things quickly get gore splattered. Let the murder & mayhem commence! New episodes of Blood & Guts every Friday on my YouTube channel - please click subscribe for notifications on new episodes!"

Guesting on Episode 21 of That Rocks! - hosted by Eddie Trunk, Don Jamieson, and Jim Florentine - Scott Ian revealed the status of Anthrax's follow-up to their 2016 album, For All Kings, which has presumably been in the works for years.

Scott Ian: "Once lockdown and all that stuff happened, nothing creative was happening at all with us through that whole period. And then, slowly but surely, when we started playing shows again in '21 and going into '22, that's when we started working again, really. In the last year, we really started to put stuff together and Charlie (Benante / drums) and Frankie (Bello / bass) and I getting together and having writing sessions and arranging stuff, to the point where we finally went in the studio just recently and recorded nine songs that have drums, bass, and guitar done now. And (Jonathan) Donais' got a couple of lead (guitar) breaks that are killer that he's demoed and sent to us. He hasn't actually officially recorded them yet, but I think he's gonna get most of his stuff written and then he'll go in and record all of it. I'm pretty sure we've got dates on the books for Joey (Belladonna / vocals) to start working as well with Jay (Ruston / producer) next month, so yeah, everything's officially moving along at a decent pace now."