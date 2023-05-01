ANTHRAX In The Studio - "We're Going To Need A Bigger Boat..."

Anthrax’s Scott Ian, Charlie Benante, and Frank Bello have been in the studio with producer Jay Ruston, laying down basic tracks in preparation for singer Joey Belladonna to record his vocals, and for lead guitarist Jonathan Donais, to add his leads and solos.

No title nor release date at this time, but this will be the band’s long-awaited first new album since 2016’s internationally critically-acclaimed, For All Kings.

On April 20, Anthrax announced: "To all our friends in Europe… Due to a series of logistical and scheduling issues, we won’t be able to make it to Europe this summer for the festivals we were set to perform at. We’re really disappointed about this, and want you to know that a solid - and overdue - European tour is a priority for us. Lots of exciting things are in the pipeline, so stay tuned."



Stay tuned for updates from Anthrax.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)