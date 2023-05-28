ANTHRAX Joined On Stage By MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN At Milwaukee Metal Fest; Fan-Filmed Video

On Saturday, May 27th, Anthrax headlined the 2023 Milwaukee Metal Fest at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Those in attendance were treated to a surprise when Machine Head vocalist / guitarist Robb Flynn joined Anthrax on stage for a rousing rendition of "I Am The Law". Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

Noticably absent was Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, who is currently on tour in Europe with Pantera. Replacing Benante behind the kit was Derek Roddy (Hate Eternal, Nile), who previously held the sticks for Anthrax earlier this year, when Charlie left the tour for a “minor procedure.”