Anthrax have announced their Record Store Day release for 2021. A l imited edition custom Anthrax mini-turntable, and a four, 3" vinyl disc bundle (sold separately).

The bundle of discs - “Madhouse”, “I Am The Law”, “Got The Time” and “Discharge”, will be released on July 9, and the turntables on July 17. Pre-order the 3" discs here, and stay tuned for updates.