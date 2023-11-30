ANTHRAX / PANTERA Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Featured In Paranormal Prison, Episode 4 - "I'm Sure A Lot Of Things Went Down Here"; Video
November 30, 2023, 54 minutes ago
The folks at Inkcarceration Festival have shared the video below, along with the following message:
"Delve into the depths of the unknown with Episode 4 of Paranormal Prison. We’re joined by the legendary Charlie Benante of Anthrax and Pantera, as he explores the eerie halls of our historic penitentiary. Will his presence awaken the echoes of the prison’s mysterious past?"