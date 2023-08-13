ANTHRAX / PANTERA Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Gives METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD A Drawing Of CLIFF BURTON (Photo)

The relaunched Pantera is currently out supporting Metallica on select dates of the North American leg of the M72 World Tour. They performed in Montreal, Quebec on August 11th, and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) gave Metallica frontman James Hetfield and drawing of late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton as a gift. Check out the Instagram post below.

Burton died in a tour bus crash in Sweden on September 27, 1986 on the Damage Inc. tour. Anthrax were on the road with them as support.

Pantera were joined by Anthrax singer, Joey Belladonna, for a performance of "Walk" during their August 8 concert at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, NY. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below:

Pantera will be on tour across North America this summer, with special guest Lamb Of God. Child Bite, Flesh Hoarder, Spirit In The Room, and King Parrot are openers on upcoming select dates. All bands are part of the Housecore Records family. Housecore Records is owned by Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo.

