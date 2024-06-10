ANTHRAX Performs RATT's "Round And Round", STEPHEN PEARCY Says He'd "Be Happy" To Perform With Them - "Let's Go Gentlemen"; Video

Stephen Pearcy has shared the video below, featuring Anthrax performing Ratt's "Round And Round".

Says Pearcy: "Way cool @Anthrax does “Round and Round”. I’d be happy to sing with the band doing that song. Let’s go gentlemen." 🤘☠️🤘🐀🏴‍☠️

 

 

Stephen Pearcy's Birthday Bash is scheduled for Friday, July 5 at Wenonah Park Pavilion in Bay City, Michigan. Get tickets for the event here, and find Stephen Pearcy's scheduled live dates here.



