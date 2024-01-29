ANTHRAX's CHARLIE BENANTE And BUTCHER BABIES' CARLA HARVEY Are Officially Engaged To Be Married

January 29, 2024, 48 minutes ago

Congratulations to Anthrax/Pantera drummer Charlie Benante, and Butcher Babies' Carla Harvey, who have officially announced their engagement.

The couple shared the news via social media, with Charlie writing: "We went to see @u2 and this happened 💍
@carlaharvey .they played “ all I want is you”…" ❤️

Carla posted: "it wasn’t a dream, I woke up in Vegas as the future Mrs. Benante ❤️ I love you @charbenante" ❤️

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Carla Harvey (@carlaharvey)

 

(Top photo - Tammy Vega)



