ANTHRAX's CHARLIE BENANTE And BUTCHER BABIES' CARLA HARVEY Are Officially Engaged To Be Married
January 29, 2024, 48 minutes ago
Congratulations to Anthrax/Pantera drummer Charlie Benante, and Butcher Babies' Carla Harvey, who have officially announced their engagement.
The couple shared the news via social media, with Charlie writing: "We went to see @u2 and this happened 💍
@carlaharvey .they played “ all I want is you”…" ❤️
Carla posted: "it wasn’t a dream, I woke up in Vegas as the future Mrs. Benante ❤️ I love you @charbenante" ❤️
(Top photo - Tammy Vega)