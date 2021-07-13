ANTHRAX's CHARLIE BENANTE And JESSICA BURDEAUX Go Head To Head In Game Of Drummer's Horse; Video

Jessica Burdeaux is always up for a challenge - whether it's playing drums with Seth Meyers' live band or at Reverb in a drum-off with acclaimed drummers. This time, Jessica goes head to head in a challenge with thrash-metal drum hero Charlie Benante (Anthrax) for a game of Drummer’s Horse.

The match poses several out-of-the-box drum challenges, like playing the drum solo break from "The End" if The Beatles were a thrash or punk band. Benante also reflects on the past year and talks about the inception of his new record Silver Linings and what’s coming next.

Get behind your kit and play along and stretch your creative limits.

For more rounds of Drummer’s Horse, be sure to check out the video below of Jessica Burdeaux and Bianca Richardson playing the game with a totally different set of wild prompts. If you're interested in learning more about the history of thrash drumming or how to make your drum kit sound like Benante's, follow the links to watch previous videos Reverb have created with him.