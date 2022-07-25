ANTHRAX's SCOTT IAN Offers Concertgoers A Chance To Own One Of His Signature X-Series Jackson King V Guitars; Video

Anthrax celebrated its 40th-anniversary last year, July 18, 2021, but due to COVID, had to cancel its global touring plans, scheduled for the band to celebrate its milestone with their fans all around the world.

And now, Joey Belladonna, Scott Ian, Frank Bello, Charlie Benante, and guitarist Jon Donais are due to finally head out on that global anniversary tour. In late July, Anthrax will kick off its 26-date co-headline North American tour with Black Label Society and joined by Hatebreed, and then heads to the UK and Europe in late September to headline a five-week run. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at anthrax.com.

Scott Ian is offering concertgoers a chance to own one of his guitars. A message follows:

"Yes! This guitar could be yours! Here’s your chance to own one of my Signature X-Series Jackson King V guitars that I’ll be playing live on stage for one song in the city of your choice! These rippers are available beginning July 26th through August 28th, 2022 on our 40th anniversary tour! Here’s how it works:

* Meet And Greet: You and a guest will meet me before the show, I’ll sign the guitar and we’ll hang out & take pics.

* Your choice of Ivory, Black, or Candy Apple Red. The shows that are already sold out are - Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Denver, Gary, Atlanta, Orlando, Charlotte, Pittsburgh & Brooklyn.

"And stop the clock! Hold onto your socks because there’s more! Included with the signed guitar: a signed 8 x 10 pic, a signed S.O.D action figure (!!!) AND…. A video of me playing your guitar.

"Click the link in my bio or go to scottianstore.com for all the info!

