ANTHRAX's SCOTT IAN Reveals The First Songs He Learned On Guitar; Video

"Scott Ian has been ripping up stages for over 40 years now in Anthrax, but one of his earliest appearances was at an elementary talent show in 4th grade school and it was a far cry from his thrash metal career. Watch as he goes down memory lane with the first few songs he learned to play on guitar."

BraveWords is bringing the noise (and the tunes) with a new ultra-exclusive contest!!! And this one is very rare and highly collectible! Fans can win an ultra-limited edition Anthrax 3” mini-turntable and four special 3” vinyl singles. This record player was available for purchase on Record Store Day (July 17th), but thrashers can get caught in a mosh by entering our contest - just fill out the form here! Trust us, these are long, long gone! Head here to find the Anthrax record player nearest you. Not only that, but BraveWords holds the golden ticket as well – the winner of the contest will also receive a phone call from the members of Anthrax!

The four vinyl singles are also special Record Store Day releases and they include supercharged live tracks from the For All Kings tour – “Madhouse”, “I Am The Law”, “Got The Time”, and “Discharge”.

Turntable specs: Built-in Speaker Belt-driven Turntable Mechanism Fully Supported Turntable Platter USB or Battery Powered (4AA Batteries Required) AT-3600 Moving Magnet Cartridge Clear Dust Cover Pitch Control Two 3" Vinyl Large-hole Post Adapters Included Aux Out Cables Included: Aux Cable, Aux to RCA Adaptor, USB to Mini USB Charging Cord Unit: 6.125” (w) x 2.875” (h) x 4.75” (d) Unit Weight: 1 lb.

