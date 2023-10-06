ANTHRAX's SCOTT IAN Talks To PROFESSOR OF ROCK About Being Banned By MTV, Inspired By A Stephen King Book, And The Band's Failed Duet With BEASTIE BOYS; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"Coming up, an interview with one of the pioneers of thrash metal: Anthrax... In our exclusive interview, we’ll find out from guitarist Scott Ian why Anthrax’s classic 1985 music video for 'Madhouse' was banned by the suits at MTV. And how a Stephen King book inspired their next 80s classic record. And how a failed duet called 'I’m The Man' with the Beastie Boys became their breakout hit when they had to do it on their own. All of this is next on Professor Of Rock."