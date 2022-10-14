ANTHRAX' SCOTT IAN - "I Never Thought My Time With DIMEBAG DARRELL Was Going To Come To An End"; Video

In the new video below from Mulatschag.tv, friends and fellow musicians talk about the legendary Pantera guitarist Darrell Lance Abbott (August 20, 1966 - December 8, 2004).

Appearing in the clip are Scott Ian (Anthrax), Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), Max Cavalera (Soulfly, ex-Sepultura), Kerry King (Slayer), Dave Draiman, Mike Wengren, Dan Donagan (all Disturbed), Matt Heafy, Corey Beaulieu (Trivium).

Says Scott Ian: "First and foremost, Darrell was a friend of ours, you know, I mean we go back a long time. Any time we'd get to spend with Darrell was always a lot of fun, whether it was just hanging out, or going to the movies, or going out drinking, or strip clubs, or playing in the studio, or on tour together. It's weird, because I never thought my time with Darrell was gonna come to an end. When I look back on the 19 years that I was friends with him, that time becomes even that much more special now, any time I got to spend with him becomes really special because he's not here anymore, obviously. So, you know, with Darrell - he was such an amazing human, and just so much fun to be around all the time."

