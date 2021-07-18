ANTHRAX Shares "The Devil You Know" From 40th Anniversary Livestream

On July 16, Anthrax held a special worldwide livestream event, presented by Danny Wimmer Presents and originating from Los Angeles, celebrating the band's 40th anniversary. It remains available on demand through July 25.

Anthrax has since shared footage of "The Devil You Know", which originally appeared on the 2011 album Worship Music, from the 40th anniversary performance; check it out below, along with a special message from the band.

You can still watch the epic 2 1/2 hour show and one full hour of extra bonus footage including three more songs on demand via AnthraxLive.com. Event passes and special 40th-anniversary ticket bundles - one including a live video chat with the members of Anthrax - are on sale now. Special 40th-anniversary artwork was created by Brian Ewing and Stephen Thompson for limited-edition t-shirts, commemorative tickets, and an anniversary poster.