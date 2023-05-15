ANTHRAX Singer JOEY BELLADONNA Announces Four-Night Stand In Hampton Beach

Anthrax singer, Joey Belladonna, has announced a four-night stand at Wally's in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.

Billed as "Joey Belladonna's Jukebox", the four solo shows are scheduled for June 8 - 11. For details, head to wallysnh.com.



Anthrax’s Scott Ian, Charlie Benante, and Frank Bello have been in the studio with producer Jay Ruston, laying down basic tracks in preparation for Joey Belladonna to record his vocals, and for lead guitarist Jonathan Donais, to add his leads and solos.

No title nor release date at this time, but this will be the band’s long-awaited first new album since 2016’s internationally critically-acclaimed, For All Kings. Stay tuned.