ANTHRAX Singer JOEY BELLADONNA Joins PANTERA For "Walk" Performance In Syracuse; Video
August 10, 2023, an hour ago
Pantera were joined by Anthrax singer, Joey Belladonna, for a performance of "Walk" during their August 8 concert at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, NY. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below:
Pantera will be on tour across North America this summer, with special guest Lamb Of God. Child Bite, Flesh Hoarder, Spirit In The Room, and King Parrot are openers on upcoming select dates. All bands are part of the Housecore Records family. Housecore Records is owned by Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo.
Pantera / Lamb Of God tour dates:
With Child Bite:
August
12 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
With Flesh Hoarder:
August
15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp
17 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
With Spirit In The Room:
August
23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
26 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater
31 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
With King Parrot:
September
7 - Bangor, ME - Waterfront Music Pavilion
8 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire
12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Virginia Beach
15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live