ANTHRAX – Tonight’s Show In Austin Canceled

Anthrax has canceled tonight’s show in Austin, TX at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheatre “due to a medical concern.” The thrash legends also canceled last night’s show in Dallas for the same reason. The shows were part of the band's 40th Anniversary Tour. Support acts Hatebreed and Black Label Society will still perform tonight.

Anthrax says, “Charlie, Scott, Frank, Joey and Jon are really sorry to let their fans in Austin know that due to a medical concern, Anthrax has to cancel its show tonight at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheatre.

“Black Label Society and Hatebreed are still performing tonight, so the band hopes you'll come out and rock with them. Refunds are available until the venue box office closes at 9 PM tonight, or at point of purchase.

“Everyone in the band looks forward to seeing their Austin fans soon!”

Remaining dates on the Anthrax / Black Label Society / Hatebreed tour are as listed:

August

11 - The Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

12 - House Of Blues - Orlando, FL - SOLD OUT

13 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC - SOLD OUT

15 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

16 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

18 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

19 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY

20 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

22 - StageAE Outside - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - History - Toronto, ON

24 - Amphitheatre Cogeco - Trois Riviere/Montreal, QC

26 - Coney Island Amphitheater - Brooklyn, NY

28 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

(Photo - Andy Buchanan)