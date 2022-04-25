ANTHRAX - Video Trailer Launched For 2022 UK Dates

Anthrax will launch their first European tour since the summer of 2019, kicking off on September 27 in Birmingham, England. Check out a new video trailer for the UK leg of the tour, below:

On the European trek, Anthrax will play 28 dates in 16 countries, wrapping up in Zurich, Switzerland on November 5. Crossover thrash band Municipal Waste will support on all dates.

Dates:

September

27 - 02 Academy - Birmingham, UK

29 - Academy - Manchester, UK

30 - 02 Academy - Glasgow, UK

October

1 - 02 City Hall - Newcastle, UK

3 - 02 Academy - Leeds, UK

4 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

6 - 02 Academy - Bristol, UK

8 - Brixton Academy - London, UK

10 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

11 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

13 - Bataclan - Paris, France

14 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany

15 - Werk 2 - Leipzig, Germany

17 - Vega Main Hall - Copenhagen, Denmark

18 - Tradgarn - Gothenburg, Sweden

19 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden

21 - Tullisali - Oulu, Finland

22 - Logomo - Turku, Finland

23 - Kultuurikatel - Talinn, Estonia

25 - Stodola - Warsaw, Poland

26 - Batschapp - Frankfurt, Germany

27 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

29 - Sono - Brno, Czech Republic

31 - Babra Negra - Budapest, Hungary

November

1 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia

2 - Arena - Vienna, Austria

4 - Alcatraz - Milan, Italy

5 - Komplex - Zurich, Switzerland

This summer, Anthrax and Black Label Society will bring some of the finest thrash and heavy metal to 24 North American cities when they kick off a five-week tour on Tuesday, July 26 at Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ, wrapping in Philadelphia at the Fillmore on Sunday, August 28. Both bands will play headline sets. Hatebreed, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Perseverance album, will Special Guest.

Black Label Society and Anthrax have shared festival stages and one-off shows numerous times, but this marks the very first time these two bands will tour together.

“Zakk has been a friend and an inspiration to me as a guitar player, songwriter, and beard grower since we met in 1988,” said Anthrax’s Scott Ian. “We’ve had the privilege to share festival stages with Zakk and BLS around the world, and it’s always been a head-banging mutual admiration society between the two bands. Now we get to share the stage every night on what is easily going to be the heaviest tour of 2022 - the ultimate pounding one-two combination of bands. Oh, and did I mention we’ve got fucking Hatebreed with us as our special guests? Holy crap, it’s going to be the night of 1000 crushing riffs. I can’t wait to see you all on the road.”

Said Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde, "Anthrax is one of The bestest legendary metal/thrash bands of all time - I have been buds with Scotty, Charlie, Frankie & Joey for over 30 years & they are some of the bestest people you will meet. Jon is the bestest new addition Anthrax could ask for - Hatebreed are the bestest hardcore/extreme metal band & bestest friends w/Anthrax & Black Label Society. The Anthrax + Black Label Society & Hatebreed tour is going to be one of the bestest tours ever!!”

“Listen up! It’s gonna be a hot summer!” added Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta. “Anthrax, BLS & Hatebreed will be on your case, in your face & ready to kick you and your father back in place! See you in the pit.”

Dates:

July

26 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

28 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

29 - The Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

30 - Heart Health Park - Sacramento, CA

August

1 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

2 - Midland Theater - Kansas City, MO

4 - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana - Gary, IN

5 - Oshkosh Arena - Oshkosh, WI

6 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

8 - Southside Ballroom - Dallas, TX**

9 - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX

11 - The Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

12 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL

13 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

15 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

16 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

18 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

19 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY

20 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI**

22 - StageAE Outside - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - History - Toronto, ON

24 - Amphitheatre Cogeco - Trois Riviere/Montreal, QC

26 - Coney Island Amphitheater - Brooklyn, NY

28 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA**

** Hatebreed will not appear on these dates.

(Photo - Andy Buchanan)