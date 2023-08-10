ANTHRAX Vocalist JOEY BELLADONNA's JOURNEY Tribute Band BEYOND FRONTIERS Announce New Run Of US Tour Dates

Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna's long running Journey tribute band, Beyond Frontiers, has announced a new run of tour dates in October and November.

Beyond Frontiers' tour dates are listed below, and tickets are available here.

Tour dates:

August

22 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

24 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a GoGo

25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Casino

26 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

October

12 - Cadillac, MI - Venue Event Center

13 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

14 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

19 - Watertown, CT - The Jameson Pub

20 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

November

17 - Pompano Beach, FL - Piper’s

18 - Clearwater, FL - Bert’s Bike Fest

19 - Cocoa Beach, FL - Area 142