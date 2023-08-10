ANTHRAX Vocalist JOEY BELLADONNA's JOURNEY Tribute Band BEYOND FRONTIERS Announce New Run Of US Tour Dates

August 10, 2023, 16 minutes ago

Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna's long running Journey tribute band, Beyond Frontiers, has announced a new run of tour dates in October and November.

Beyond Frontiers' tour dates are listed below, and tickets are available here.

Tour dates:

August
22 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
24 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a GoGo
25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Casino
26 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

October
12 - Cadillac, MI - Venue Event Center
13 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
14 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
19 - Watertown, CT - The Jameson Pub
20 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

November
17 - Pompano Beach, FL - Piper’s
18 - Clearwater, FL - Bert’s Bike Fest
19 - Cocoa Beach, FL - Area 142



