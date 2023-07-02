ANTHRAX Vocalist JOEY BELLADONNA's JOURNEY Tribute Band BEYOND FRONTIERS Announces Four Shows For California

Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna's long running Journey tribute band, now known as Beyond Frontiers, has announced four shows for California this August. They are as follows:

August

22 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

24 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a GoGo

25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Casino

26 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

Check out 2022 footage of the band performing the Journey hit "Don't Stop Believin'" below.

In a Cameo video clip recorded for Syncin' Stanley's YouTube channel back in February, Belladonna weighed in on the growing controversy of bands using pre-recorded tracks, including vocals, during live shows.

Belladonna: "I can't get down with all that. I'd just as soon cancel or just not be out there at all. But as far as maybe some keyboards and a clean guitar or a synth part, if you only have one hand to do one part and you want something just in the back… I like filling up the space, that kind of stuff. But the main singer? Ooh, that's tough. It's hard for me to judge. We all have our opinions and stuff. You can just choose not to be there as a band and you can choose not to be there as a fan.

There's nothing like people just getting together and jamming in a room, and it sounds great, and everybody's doing it, and there's nothing there but them. That's the bottom line with our stuff. I worked a hell of a lot of years trying to get to that point; to mail it all in, what is that, really? All the bands that I've loved, it was all real. It was all genuine."