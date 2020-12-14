ANTHRAX x Hillrock Estate - Limited Edition Evil Twin II Double Cask Rye Whiskey Available Now; Video

For those of you who missed out on claiming a bottle of Evil Twin I, Anthrax's now sold-out, award-winning, high-end signature rye whiskey, you're in luck.

Today Anthrax's Scott Ian introduces Evil Twin II, the band's just-released signature rye whiskey that shows off its maple, cinnamon, clove and black pepper notes.

"This is a delicious rye," said Scott. "It's smooth, it has a maple tone, but not sweet, it's got a bite!"

Orders can be placed now at Mash And Grape, here. Place your order soon to help insure it will arrive on your doorstep in time to brighten your holidays.

Like Evil Twin I, Evil Twin II was produced by Hillrock Estate Distillery, located in the Hudson Valley Highlands in New York State. Only 222 bottles are available, and each one will ship with a special gift from the band.

Anthrax - Scott Ian/guitar, Joey Belladonna/ vocals, Frank Bello/bass, Charlie Benante/drums, and Jon Donais/guitar - have been writing new material for the band's next release, expected out in 2021. The new album will follow Anthrax's 2016 release, For All Kings, the critically-acclaimed, 11th studio album that became Anthrax's highest-charting debut in two decades when it entered Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart at #9.