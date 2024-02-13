ANTICHRIST SIEGE MACHINE To Embark On North American Run Supporting 1349

Richmond war metal duo Antichrist Siege Machine will be laying waste to North America on a spring run in support of 1349 and label-mates Spectral Wound along with Spirit Possession. The trek will kick off on May 20 in Toronto, ON and will conclude on May 30 in Grand Rapids, MI.

Prior to the tour, ASM will be performing in Portland, OR on April 19 and Seattle, WA on April 20.

In addition, ASM will be blessing fans with an unholy onslaught of new music very soon! The upcoming offering will follow up the band's devastating 2021 full-length, 'Purifying Blade.' Stay tuned...!

ASM comments on the forthcoming trek, "We are excited to set back out on the road in support of and in conspiracy with 1349, Spectral Wound, and Spirit Possession. Our promise to deliver uncompromising, hateful black metal to the masses of North America and Canada will be fulfilled."

Dates:

April

19 – Portland, OR – High Water Mark

20 – Seattle, WA – Clock Out Lounge

May (with 1349, Spectral Wound, Spirit Possession)

20 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

21 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD

22 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East / Downstairs

23 – Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows

25 – Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

26 – Atlanta, GA – Boggs Social & Supply (no Spirit Possession)

28 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

29 – Cincinnati, OH – Legends Bar & Venue

30 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

