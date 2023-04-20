ANUBIS GATE To Release Interference Album In June; "Emergence" Music Video Posted

Anubis Gate, Denmark's premier prog-power metal band, will unleash their new album, Interference, on CD and digital formats on June 2 via Animated Insanity Records (North America) and No Dust Records (Europe).

The band comments: Anubis Gate,are ready to present their new album of 10 original songs entitled Interference. Interference is a varied collection of material written and produced during the last six years.”

Musically this ninth Anubis Gate album is even more melodic while also harder edged. More direct while also containing the most experimental songs in their catalog. It has the hardest song, but also the most haunting song the band has done. The album is very focused, while also perhaps being their most varied to date.

Tracklisting:

"Emergence"

"Ignorance Is Bliss"

"Number Stations"

"The Phoenix"

"Equations"

"Dissonance Consonance"

"The Intergalactic Dream Of"

"World Of Clay"

"Interference"

"Absence"

"Emergence" video:

Anubis Gate lineup:

Henrik Fevre - Vocals, Bass

Kim Olesen - Guitar, Keyboards

Michael Bodin - Guitar

Morten Gade Sørensen - Drums