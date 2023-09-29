ANVIL Announce Australian Dates In March 2024 With ROSS THE BOSS, THE RODS, BUTTERFLY

Canadian metal legends, Anvil, are joining forces with Ross The Boss, The Rods, and Butterfly for four shows in Australia in March 2024

Dates:

March

6 - The Gov - Adelaide SA, Australia

7 - The Zoo - Brisbane, Australia

8 - Manning Bar - Sydney, Australia

9 - Northcote Theatre - Melbourne, Australia

Anvil also have the following Canadian dates lined up:

October

13 - Historic Red Dog - Peterborough, Ontario

14 - Overtime Sports Bar - Kingston, Ontario

26 - The Coulson Entertainment Centre - Sudbury, Ontario

November

3 - Maxwell's - Waterloo, Ontario

9 - The Queens Nightclub - Barrie, Ontario

17 - The Rockpile - Toronto, Ontario