ANVIL Announce Australian Dates In March 2024 With ROSS THE BOSS, THE RODS, BUTTERFLY

September 29, 2023, 9 minutes ago

Canadian metal legends, Anvil, are joining forces with Ross The Boss, The Rods, and Butterfly for four shows in Australia in March 2024

Dates:

March
6 - The Gov - Adelaide SA, Australia
7 - The Zoo - Brisbane, Australia
8 - Manning Bar - Sydney, Australia
9 - Northcote Theatre - Melbourne, Australia

Anvil also have the following Canadian dates lined up:

October
13 - Historic Red Dog - Peterborough, Ontario
14 - Overtime Sports Bar - Kingston, Ontario
26 - The Coulson Entertainment Centre - Sudbury, Ontario

November
3 - Maxwell's - Waterloo, Ontario
9 - The Queens Nightclub - Barrie, Ontario
17 - The Rockpile - Toronto, Ontario



