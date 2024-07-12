ANVIL Announce One And Only Europe Tour 2024

Canadian metal legends, Anvil, have announced an extensive European tour in support of their new studio album, One And Only. The dates launch on October 1 in Edinburgh, Scotland, and conclude on December 3 in Berlin, Germany. Date below.

Dates:

October

1 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Bannermans

2 - Liverpool, England - Academy 2

3 - Sheffield, England - Corporation

4 - Hull, England - The Welly Club

5 - Merthyr Tydfil, England - CLWB Crown

7 - Dublin, Ireland - Grand Social

8 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2

9 - Glasgow, Scotland - Audio

11 - London, England - The Dome

12 - Leicester, England - Academy 2

13 - Southampton, England - The Joiners

15 - Hastings, England - The Crypt

18 - Wasquehal France - The Black Lab

19 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

22 - Helsinki - Finland - Tavastia

23 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia

25 - Linköping, Sweden - Platens Bar

26 - Sundbyberg, Sweden - Encore

27 - Gothenborg, Sweden - The Abyss

30 - Ogna, Norway - Ogna Scene

31 - Notodden, Norway - Telerock

November

1 - Gjerdrum, Norway - Rockclub

2 - Vara, Sweden - Vara In Rock Festival

6 - Kopenhagen, Denmark - Rust

7 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

8 - Regensburg, Germany - Airport Obertraubling

9 - Selb, Germany - Rockclub Nordbayern

10 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

11 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

13 - Lyon, France - Rock n Eat

14 - Milan, Italy - Legend

15 - Rome, Italy - Traffic

16 - San Donna di Piave, Italy - Revolver

17 - Bologna, Italy - Alchemica

20 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

21 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

22 - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany - MH Paradise

25 - München, Germany - Backstage Club

26 - Kufstein, Austria - Kulturfabrik

27 - Ittre, Belgium - Zik Zak

28 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz

29 - Diest, Belgium - Hell

30 - Heerlen, Netherlands - Nieuwe Nor

December

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

3 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz

Anvil's US tour in support of the record is underway. The complete schedule is available below.

July

12 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East/Upstairs

13 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

17 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye

18 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

19 - Manassas, VA - The Salisbury

21 - Richmond, VA- Richmond Music Hall

23 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House

24 - Greenville. SC - Radio Room

26 - Orlando, FL - The Conduit

August

1 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

2 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

3 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Underground

4 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

7 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues (Parish)

8 - Los Angeles, CA- Resident

10 - Palmdale, CA - Transplants Brewing

11 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

14 - Portland, OR - The High Water Mark

15 - Seattle, WA - Substation

17 - Salt Lake City. UT - Aces High Saloon

18 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

21 - Minneapolis, MN - Zhora Darling

22 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

24 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

25 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

One And Only sees the band provide first-rate Anvil entertainment: While Guitarist/vocalist Lips is considered to be one of the most creative and interesting storytellers of the metal genre, Chris Robertson and Robb Reiner keep the up the pace with their usual confidence, providing the perfect rhythm section for Lips. Although they have experienced the tough and frequently merciless side of the music industry on a number of occasions, Anvil never lost their idealism, motivation and energy, which is immediately evident on One And Only.

Like its four predecessors, One And Only was produced by Martin ‘Mattes’ Pfeiffer (U.D.O., among others) and Jörg Uken at his Soundlodge studio. As far as Lips is concerned, Pfeiffer and Uken are “... our one and only choice. As usual, Mattes and Jörg did a great job in choosing our best playing and making sure it has top notch sound. Great guys who understand the band and know what suits us best.”

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"One And Only"

"Feed Your Fantasy"

"Fight For Your Rights"

"Heartbroken"

"Gold And Diamonds"

"Dead Man Shoes"

"Truth Is Dying"

"Rocking The World"

"Run Away"

"World Of Fools"

"Condemned Liberty"

"Blind Rage"

"World Of Fools":

"Truth Is Dying":

"Feed Your Fantasy" video:

(Photo - W. Cliff Knese)