ANVIL - Australian Tour Dates Announced For February 2023

Touring their latest release, Impact Is Imminent, out now on AFM Records, Canadian metal legends Anvil are heading down under for five shows in five days in five states! Canberra, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney, Impact is definitely Imminent!

As always, Steve "Lips" Kudlow and drummer Robb Reiner are at the epicentre of this heavy metal extravaganza. For the past eight years, these two have been supported by bassist Chris Robertson, who not only complements the Anvil fold on a personal level, but also enhances the tracks with his powerful low frequency bass parts and backing vocals, which have brought polyphonic vocals back to Anvil’s music.

Tour dates are as follows:

Utopia will release the remastered documentary, Anvil! The Story Of Anvil alongside Portobello Electric in theaters this fall and on digital later this year. The documentary follows Anvil during their European tour and was initially released in 2009. A teaser trailer is streaming below.

The re-release is timed to the film’s 13th year anniversary and features remastered picture and sound, as well as a new exclusive epilogue interview with director Sacha Gervasi (My Dinner With Hervé, Hitchcock) and Anvil’s Steve “Lips” Kudlow and Robb Reiner moderated by former MTV host Matt Pinfield. Tickets are available at axs.com.

“This film is pure magic,” said Utopia CEO Robert Schwartzman. “As well as being a brilliant filmmaker, Sacha was in the right place at the right time and has managed to bring audiences a truly inspiring film which has stood the test of time.”