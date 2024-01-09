ANVIL Confirm Rare Concert At Toronto's Legendary El Mocambo

Canadian metal legends, Anvil, have scheduled a rare concert at the El Mocambo, the legendary venue in Toronto, ON (Canada), on Saturday, April 6. Support will be provided by Devilwitch and Buffalo Bill.

About the event: The legends return! The Canadian trio Anvil belongs to one of the most distinctive bands of their genre, often cited as having influenced notable metal acts such as Slayer, Megadeath, Metallica or Anthrax! After 40 years in the music industry, touring the world in sold-out venues, and garnering critically acclaim for Anvil! The Story of Anvil - the number #1 music documentary of every metalhead.

El Mocambo is a fully accessible venue, and only 375 tickets are available for the 19+ event. Doors open at 8 PM.

Get tickets here.

Anvil, who will release their new album in June, previously announced that they are joining forces with Ross The Boss, The Rods, and Butterfly for four shows in Australia in March.

Dates:

March

6 - The Gov - Adelaide SA, Australia

7 - The Zoo - Brisbane, Australia

8 - Manning Bar - Sydney, Australia

9 - Northcote Theatre - Melbourne, Australia