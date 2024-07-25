ANVIL Launch "One And Only" US Tour In Vermont; Video Of Full Set Streaming
July 25, 2024, an hour ago
Canadian metal legends, Anvil, launched the US leg of their One And Only tour on July 10 at Stone Church in Brattleboro, Vermont, and Airrick Nh has uploaded video of the band's full set. Watch below.
Anvil's setlist (as per Setlist.fm):
"March Of The Crabs"
"666"
"Ooh Baby"
"Truth Is Dying"
"Legal At Last"
"Badass Rock 'n' Roll"
"Jackhammer"
"Free As The Wind"
"This Is Thirteen"
"Mothra"
"Bitch In The Box"
"Swing Thing"
"On Fire"
"Metal On Metal"
Remaining US dates are listed below.
July
26 - Orlando, FL - The Conduit
August
1 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
2 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
3 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Underground
4 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
7 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues (Parish)
8 - Los Angeles, CA- Resident
10 - Palmdale, CA - Transplants Brewing
11 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
14 - Portland, OR - The High Water Mark
15 - Seattle, WA - Substation
17 - Salt Lake City. UT - Aces High Saloon
18 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive
21 - Minneapolis, MN - Zhora Darling
22 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
24 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
25 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
Anvil have announced an extensive European tour in support of their new studio album, One And Only. The dates launch on October 1 in Edinburgh, Scotland, and conclude on December 3 in Berlin, Germany.
Dates:
October
1 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Bannermans
2 - Liverpool, England - Academy 2
3 - Sheffield, England - Corporation
4 - Hull, England - The Welly Club
5 - Merthyr Tydfil, England - CLWB Crown
7 - Dublin, Ireland - Grand Social
8 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2
9 - Glasgow, Scotland - Audio
11 - London, England - The Dome
12 - Leicester, England - Academy 2
13 - Southampton, England - The Joiners
15 - Hastings, England - The Crypt
18 - Wasquehal France - The Black Lab
19 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60
22 - Helsinki - Finland - Tavastia
23 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia
25 - Linköping, Sweden - Platens Bar
26 - Sundbyberg, Sweden - Encore
27 - Gothenborg, Sweden - The Abyss
30 - Ogna, Norway - Ogna Scene
31 - Notodden, Norway - Telerock
November
1 - Gjerdrum, Norway - Rockclub
2 - Vara, Sweden - Vara In Rock Festival
6 - Kopenhagen, Denmark - Rust
7 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil
8 - Regensburg, Germany - Airport Obertraubling
9 - Selb, Germany - Rockclub Nordbayern
10 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club
11 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
13 - Lyon, France - Rock n Eat
14 - Milan, Italy - Legend
15 - Rome, Italy - Traffic
16 - San Donna di Piave, Italy - Revolver
17 - Bologna, Italy - Alchemica
20 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
21 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana
22 - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany - MH Paradise
25 - München, Germany - Backstage Club
26 - Kufstein, Austria - Kulturfabrik
27 - Ittre, Belgium - Zik Zak
28 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz
29 - Diest, Belgium - Hell
30 - Heerlen, Netherlands - Nieuwe Nor
December
1 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
3 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz
One And Only sees the band provide first-rate Anvil entertainment: While Guitarist/vocalist Lips is considered to be one of the most creative and interesting storytellers of the metal genre, Chris Robertson and Robb Reiner keep the up the pace with their usual confidence, providing the perfect rhythm section for Lips. Although they have experienced the tough and frequently merciless side of the music industry on a number of occasions, Anvil never lost their idealism, motivation and energy, which is immediately evident on One And Only.
Like its four predecessors, One And Only was produced by Martin ‘Mattes’ Pfeiffer (U.D.O., among others) and Jörg Uken at his Soundlodge studio. As far as Lips is concerned, Pfeiffer and Uken are “... our one and only choice. As usual, Mattes and Jörg did a great job in choosing our best playing and making sure it has top notch sound. Great guys who understand the band and know what suits us best.”
Order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"One And Only"
"Feed Your Fantasy"
"Fight For Your Rights"
"Heartbroken"
"Gold And Diamonds"
"Dead Man Shoes"
"Truth Is Dying"
"Rocking The World"
"Run Away"
"World Of Fools"
"Condemned Liberty"
"Blind Rage"
"World Of Fools":
"Truth Is Dying":
"Feed Your Fantasy" video: