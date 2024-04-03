ANVIL Live At Japan's Super Rock '84; Pro-Shot Video Unearthed

UXB Press has released the video below, featuring professionally-filmed video from Anvil's appearance at Super Rock '84 Festival, held at Seibu Stadium in Tokorozawa (Tokyo), Japan on August 11, 1984.

Anvil have scheduled a rare concert at the El Mocambo, the legendary venue in Toronto, ON (Canada), this Saturday, April 6. Support will be provided by Devilwitch and Buffalo Bill.

About the event: The legends return! The Canadian trio Anvil belongs to one of the most distinctive bands of their genre, often cited as having influenced notable metal acts such as Slayer, Megadeath, Metallica or Anthrax! After 40 years in the music industry, touring the world in sold-out venues, and garnering critically acclaim for Anvil! The Story of Anvil - the number #1 music documentary of every metalhead.

El Mocambo is a fully accessible venue, and only 375 tickets are available for the 19+ event. Doors open at 8 PM.

