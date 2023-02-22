ANVIL Makes Special Appearance On AC/DC Beyond The Thunder Podcast

The AC/DC Beyond The Thunder podcast wraps up Season 3 with a behind-the-scenes episode featuring listener letters whose questions tie into never-before-heard interviews from racing driver and analyst Clint Bowyer, legendary Canadian heavy metal band Anvil, and an exclusive performance of an AC/DC classic by multi-platinum Australian children's music group, The Wiggles.

“The first time I remember hearing AC/DC where it made an impact was growing up racing Motocross,” remembers American professional stock car racing driver and commentator for NASCAR on Fox, Clint Bowyer, who joins the show from Charlotte, NC, to share his fandom and insights on the band's impact they’ve had on the racing community. “What better song to introduce 200-mile an hour cars racing each other around a track than AC/DC?”

Canadian heavy metal legends, Anvil, reminisce about meeting the original AC/DC lineup backstage, including a semi-sober Bon Scott, and also discuss the band's decision to write a song called "AC/DC" on Anvil’s first record.

“Yes, AC/DC have influenced us,” states the founding member, Steve "Lips” Kudlow, in an interview captured just hours before Anvil opened for AC/DC during their Black Ice tour. “Although I would have to venture that they’ve influenced just about everybody.”

The episode unexpectedly closes with the Australian children's entertainers, The Wiggles, who discuss their unexpected love for the band, including an exclusive live performance of an AC/DC beloved classic from their big red car. “We have people come from other countries to live in Australia,” jokes long-time Wiggle, Anthony Field, “They’re given their citizenship papers and a black AC/DC T-shirt.”

Throughout the episode, the podcast dives into the behind-the-scenes stories and experiences that have made AC/DC one of the most beloved and enduring rock bands of all time. With exclusive interviews and insider insights, fans won't want to miss this exciting finale.

The final bonus episode of "Behind the Thunder" Season 3 is now available for streaming on all platforms and at BeyondtheThunder.com.

AC/DC Beyond The Thunder is a podcast which features professional actors, authors, athletes, chefs, CEOs, comedians, musicians, media hosts, wrestlers, even war heroes, all paying homage to one of the greatest bands of all time, AC/DC. Guests have included Slash, Hall of Fame MLB pitcher Trevor Hoffman, SNL comedian Jim Breuer, US Military War Hero Mike Durant from the film ‘Black Hawk Down’, pro wrestler Chris Jericho, classically trained Croatian duo 2CELLOS, as well as Eddie Trunk, Dweezil Zappa, Lemmy, Simon Wright, Chris Slade, Mike Fraser, Hell’s Belles, Darryl DMC McDaniels and many, many more. From archival interviews to all new guest episodes, AC/DC Beyond The Thunder completed its third season with over a quarter of a million streams.