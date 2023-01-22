ANVIL Postpone Australian Tour

Canadian metal legends Anvil were supposed to head down under next month for five shows in five days in five states! Canberra, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Unfortunately, those concerts will not go ahead as planned. Hardline Media has just issued the following statement:

"Hardline Media are sorry to say that the Anvil Australian tour has had to be postponed due to unforeseeable circumstances. The band hope to reschedule at a later date with their new album. Refunds can be sought from point of purchase, we are hoping for new dates soon."

The original tour poster can be seen below.