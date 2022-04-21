ANVIL Release New Single "Take A Lesson"; Lyric Video

Anvil return with their new album, Impact Is Imminent, out May 20 via AFM Records. Today the band release the new single and lyric video, "Take A Lesson". Watch the clip below, and save the single here.

The Canadian trio belongs to one of the most distinctive bands of their genre, often cited as having influenced notable metal acts such as Slayer, Megadeath, Metallica or Anthrax. After 40 years in the music industry, touring the world in sold-out venues, and garnering critically acclaim for Anvil! The Story Of Anvil – the number #1 music documentary of every metalhead – the iconic band returns with their nineteenth album.

On Impact Is Imminent, Anvil fires off merciless riff attacks, relentlessly driving drums and impressive bass grooves, complemented by vocal melodies and lyrics that inevitably drill themselves into the listener’s aural tract. As always, Kudlow and founding member and drummer Robb Reiner, are at the epicentre of this heavy metal extravaganza. For the past eight years, they have been supported by bassist Chris Robertson, who not only complements the Anvil fold on a personal level, but also enhances the tracks with his powerful low frequency bass parts and backing vocals.

“None of our previous albums blends music and lyrics into as tight a unit as Impact Is Imminent,” enthuses frontman Lips on the fourteen songs on the group’s new album. “Everything comes together homogeneously. As a result, the new material sounds monolithic, right down to the very last details, both in terms of rhythm and harmonies. In the past, our studio sessions were sometimes like a little like jumping in at the deep end, with us having to improvise a lot and making decisions at short notice. Working on ‘Impact Is Imminent’, not only was there plenty of time for the songwriting process in the run-up to the recordings, but I also had the leisure to put all my ideas to the acid test and work on them until they were perfect.”

Like its three predecessors Anvil Is Anvil (2016), Pounding The Pavement (2018) and Legal At Last (2019), Impact Is Imminent was produced by Martin ‘Mattes’ Pfeiffer (U.D.O., among others) and Jörg Uken at Uken’s Soundlodge studios, so the successful combination consisting of Anvil/Pfeiffer/Uken has struck again.

The album pre-sale of Impact Is Imminent, available as CD, Vinyl and Digital formats on May 20, 2022, can be found here.

Tracklisting:

"Take A Lesson"

"Ghost Shadow"

"Another Gun Fight"

"Fire Rain"

"Teabag"

"Don‘t Look Back"

"Someone To Hate"

"Bad Side Of Town"

"Wizard´s Wand"

"Lockdown"

"Explosive Energy"

"The Rabbit Hole"

"Shockwave"

"Gomez"

"Ghost Shadow" video:

Anvil have announced a US tour in support of Impact Is Imminent.

Frontman Lips on returning to the stage: "Hell and high water has come and gone now it's time to rock! It can't happen soon enough!" Drummer Robb Reiner adds: "FUCK COVID… After 2+yrs away here we come… Looking forward to seeing all you pounders... Let’s make sure to Rock That Shit!"

Tour dates:

June

2 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

3 - Brooklyn, NY - The Knitting Factory

4 - Vineland, NJ - The Landis Theater

5 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

9 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Bag

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends Bar & Venue

11 - Knoxville, TN - BrickYard Bar and Grill

15 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

17 - Virginia Beach, VA - Vanguard

18 - Durham, NC - Pinhook

19 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

22 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Whisky Nights

24 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea

25 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well

27 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

28 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

30 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

July

1 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp

2 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

7 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

8 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

9 - Reno, NV - Altururo's

10 - Ukiah, CA - The Thirsty Axe

13 - Seattle, WA - Substation

14 - Bellingham, WA - Shakedown

15 - Portland, OR - Dante's

16 - Boise, ID - The Olympic

20 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

22 - Wichita, KS - Barleycorn's

23 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music

24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge

28 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club

29 - Madison, WI - Crucible

30 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

31 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

Lineup:

Steve 'Lips' Kudlow - Vocals/Guitar

Robb Reiner - Drums

Chris Robertson - Bass/Vocals