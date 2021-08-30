ANVIL's New Album Is Recorded - "Growth Is More Than Evident," Says STEVE "LIPS" KUDLOW

Canadian metal legends, Anvil, have completed the recording process for their new album.

Guitarist/vocalist Steve "Lips" Kudlow took to social media to share the news, stating: "Officially completed the recording process for the new album!! Songs all kick major ass!! Growth is more than evident!!!"

Anvil released their latest album, Legal At Last, in February 2020 via AFM Records. Stay tuned for updates on the band's new material.